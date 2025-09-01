Chordaires Introduce the Noteables Quartet

Linda Ryan

Alison Geislinger joined the Chordaires as soon as she retired. Although she hadn’t sung in more than 10 years, Alison’s background in choirs and ensembles, combined with the director’s support, helped her adjust quickly. She sings baritone, which matches her vocal range and brings unique and welcome challenges.

She says, “What also returned was the joy and camaraderie I felt in making music with others. I don’t know how I ever survived without it.”

Chordaires was Nancy Roberts’ first experience in a chorus, “because I was too shy to sing in public until I retired here, and I didn’t believe my voice was good enough.”

Nancy sings bass in the chorus. She says, “The bass part is often referred to as the second melody. My part literally supports the sound.”

At the opposite end of a barbershop chord is Loraine Taneja’s voice part. She says, “I sing the tenor part, which are the higher notes. It’s often described as the ‘icing on the cake,’ so I try to keep it high and light.”

Though she joined the Chordaires just a year ago, she has been a serious singer since elementary school when she sang with the Los Angeles City Children’s Chorus.

Barb Hyder sings the lead. She joined Chordaires in 2021 and was hired as co-director for the chorus in 2023. Ever since high school, she has sung in ensembles and choruses across multiple states and is a 42-year member of Sweet Adelines International.

“As the lead, it’s my responsibility to sing the melody with clear, consistent authority and minimal vibrato for color and warmth,” says Barb. “The lead also delivers the song’s interpretation, emotion, and inflection.”

Barb formed the Noteables quartet last year. She says, “Quartet singing accelerates the development of the Barbershop style through coaching and individualized instruction.”

Quartet singing was new to the rest of the quartet. According to Alison, “It requires not only precision and careful listening, but also self-confidence and trust in the other members of the group.”

Nancy agrees it is more demanding. “You are the only person singing your part. You must tune and blend carefully with each other.”

Alison sums it up. “Above all, it’s fun! I look forward to our weekly quartet rehearsals and have found that I love the excitement of performing.”

The Noteables are available for hire to perform at shows, private events, and parties. Contact Barb by phone or text at 239-206-9000 or by email at barb.hyder@yahoo.com.

If you would like to “deep dive” into your passion and “dip your toe” in chorus singing, please email membership@chordaires.org for more information about the Chordaires Show Chorus and check us out on our website at www.chordaires.org.