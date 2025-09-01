Sunday Dance Club: September 28—Country Ballroom Night

John Yu

To all the new guests and regulars who are eagerly awaiting the start of our 37th season on Sunday, Sept. 28, our first dance theme will be “Country Music.” Sun Lakes country dancers will enjoy an evening of country music brought to you by our iconic country balladeer Johny U. Cash, II, and the Midnight Moon Duo with Jeanne and Roger Wade. Many of you may know Roger Wade from his younger days playing in bands alongside country music greats Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens, Billy Mize, Trisha Yearwood, and Dolly Parton, to name just a few.

Here is some trivia: What ballroom music can country dancers dance to, and what country music can ballroom dancers dance to? Answer: All of them. Dances such as swings, two-steps, nightclub, waltzes, and cha chas have the same origins, only the tempos and instrumentals may vary. That’s why both communities of real dancers go to any venue with good dance music where the beat is distinct and clear. But everyone appreciates good music, even if they don’t dance.

The term “ballroom” comes from the early era of social dancing with the “big bands,” also known as “swing bands” of the ‘30s and ‘40s. In order to accompany the hundreds of dancers, a large room was needed. Also, many dances were “balls,” i.e., Christmas Ball, Valentine’s Ball, Masquerade Ball, New Year’s Ball, and so forth. Thus, the name “ballroom dancing” stuck, and the dances of the ‘30s and ‘40s became the dances associated with ballroom (though not by definition). Although it all began with the faster rhythm swing dances (i.e., Lindy Hop), the slower foxtrots and waltzes soon followed. Over time, Latin dances like the cha cha, rumba, and tango were added to ballroom as Latin became more popular and socially accepted.

Today, not one dance can truly claim ballroom as their own, as ballroom never was really defined by a credible source like Webster’s to be of a “particular” dance. So, to all you country dancers, two-steps, nightclubs, etc., are and can be part of any “ballroom dance” event or gala. Now, you must admit there is a bit more sophistication to know that country dancing has moved from “barn” dancing to ballroom dancing—no joke. But just know that along this line of reasoning, someday, ballroom will include hip hop. Thank goodness I’ll be watching from above—or below—or not at all!

So, country dancers, consider yourselves already part of our Sunday Ballroom Dance Club.

Our Sept. 28 dance will be held in the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood. Come early for our 4 p.m. Two-Step dance class ($10), or just come at 5 p.m. for three hours of music and dance ($10). Feel free to order from the menu of Cottonwood’s world-famous Michelin chefs and make it a complete evening of dinner and dance. And for those with designated drivers or golf carts, our cash bar is available all evening. For more info, go to www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com.

See you on Sunday, Sept. 28.