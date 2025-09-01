The ImproVables’ Fall Show at SLCC!

Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s comedy improv troupe, The ImproVables, ushers in the fall season with their hilarious new show, Fall Into Laughter. The show will be presented at Sun Lakes Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 4, in the Navajo Room. Doors open at 5 p.m., the pasta buffet dinner is at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

The ImproVables’ shows are unique because there is no planning, no scripts, and no net! The audience suggests topics and ideas for the actors to use in their scenes; therefore, each show is unique, as the actors must think on their feet using the audience’s suggestions.

Tickets are only $30 for dinner and the show. Online ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at www.slctinfo.com.

Seating for The ImproVables’ shows is limited, and tickets sell out extremely fast! Be sure to get your tickets as soon as possible, and let laughter fall into your lives!