Sheryl Keeme, DFSL Co-Chair and Executive Director of Neighbors Who Care

Getting to Know Dementia Friendly Sun Lakes

“Calling All People Who Love People Living with Dementia”

Sun Lakes has been designated a Dementia Friendly community through Dementia Friendly America since the Summer of 2023, yet many residents still are unaware of exactly what that means. The nationwide grassroots community Dementia Friendly America offers guidelines to municipalities, airports, hospitals, and practically any entity to become established as a DF community. The first step is putting together an action team of people with an affinity for those dealing with dementia or who interact with them regularly. Then, DF Champions (people trained in basic dementia information established by Dementia Friendly America) offer free community classes so that anyone can learn the particulars of what it means to live with dementia, as well as helpful guidance in interacting with these same people. The entire mission of DF America is committed to fostering community support for people living with dementia and their essential care partners so they can safely remain and continue to engage in the community.

Chances are you know someone who has been through the Dementia Friendly Info class, since Neighbors Who Care has been hosting them for several years, and they have trained hundreds. Additionally, communities such as Robson Reserve and staff from various local country clubs, golf clubs, restaurants, and residential communities also have been trained, with many others scheduled to be trained this summer. The class offers helpful information that removes much of the anxiety and apprehension individuals tend to experience in visiting with or interacting with individuals living with dementia.

While the Sun Lakes Memory Café, housed in Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, is not directly affiliated with Dementia Friendly Sun Lakes, many of the volunteers and leaders are. Each Monday, people living with dementia and their caregivers gather in the Education building on the church campus from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The group mingles and enjoys coffee and treats for the first 30 minutes. The group then splits, and the caregivers meet with a facilitator to share and support one another through varying stages of their loved one’s journey. At the same time, the care partners are offered an engaging, fun, and entertaining experience, which could include music therapy sessions, movement, topical talks, and multimedia presentations.

Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at Robson Reserve at 2 p.m. for an information class about Dementia Friendly Sun Lakes and the support programs and offerings available in our community. Learn what it means to be a Dementia Friend; how to get your club, business, or church leaders trained; as well as how to sign up for the free Dementia Info class offered throughout the community and Maricopa County.