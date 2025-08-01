Becky Donatelli

The Daughters of the American Revolution Gila Butte Chapter, NSDAR, are having a busy summer, from attending the annual State Conference to witnessing our nation growing with new citizens. Eight Gila Butte Daughters were in attendance for the conference, learning new information about genealogy, listening to what other chapters were doing, and learning how we can further the cause of the DAR objectives: Historical Preservation, Education, and Patriotism.

Gila Butte Chapter, NSDAR, was represented at three Naturalization Ceremonies, handing out 1,300 flags and flag pins. What a privilege to be a part of living history and see these new citizens take their Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America.

The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a non-political organization welcoming any woman over the age of 18 who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary Patriot. If you or someone you know would like information on joining our Chapter, please contact us at GilaButteRegistrar@arizonadar.org.