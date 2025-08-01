Sun Lakes (Evening) Lions Club Recognition

Our club was recognized by Jessica Payne, executive director, Kids Need to Read, for our contribution to this program. Our donation helps to make an impact in promoting childhood literacy.

Dear Lions,

I am writing on behalf of everyone at Kids Need to Read to express our heartfelt gratitude for your generous contribution of $200.00. Your support means the world to us, and we are deeply honored that Kids Need to Read was chosen as a beneficiary of your wonderful generosity. Thank You, your donations help to create memories like this.

Your kindness will make a significant impact on our mission to promote childhood literacy. The majority of the children we serve face incredibly challenging circumstances, and your donation will provide them with invaluable resources to help enrich their lives and pave the way for a brighter future. By providing access to books, you are helping these children develop essential skills that will benefit them throughout their lives.

We are truly grateful for your belief in our passion to instill a love of reading and empower children with the gift of literacy. Your support enables us to continue our vital work, and we cannot thank you enough for your generosity.

With sincere appreciation,

Jessica Payne

Executive Director, Kids Need to Read

This contribution is made by your support and generosity through your participation in our club’s Fly the Flag™. It is you who help make this support possible. If you would like to become a member of our Lions Club and serve the community, or to order a U.S. and/or military flag, please call 480-352-8076.

Where there is a need, there is a Lion!