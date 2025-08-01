Apple Club Resumes Meetings in October

Marilyn Conner

Hope you are all finding some place to stay cool. Remember, we now meet on the second Monday of each month October through April.

We have no classes in the summer but will resume in October. Our next class is Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. in the Computer Learning Center in Cottonwood. At that meeting, John Groves will be presenting the latest info from the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2025. It’s always an exciting first class of the season.

Watch for our article every month in the Splash. We will be looking forward to seeing you again. We would love to have you join us in showing others some of your favorite tricks and/or apps. Just let us know.

Classes are free. We do accept donations to cover the cost of printing and supplies.

You can access our website anytime (all summer long, too) for info on past classes. If you are accessing through the QR code, click on the red circle (upper right) to find Club Classes to register.