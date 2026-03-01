Chordaires Put on a Fun Show … Don’t Cha Know!

Ann Buckheister

Producing an annual spring show is a monumental task, but the Chordaires Show Chorus is up for the challenge! The planning starts a year or more in advance with finding an appropriate venue. This year our show will be presented on March 28 at 2 p.m. at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road.

In May the Music Committee selected the theme “On the Air: Harmony Showcase.” The show is loosely patterned after the radio show A Prairie Home Companion. The music was chosen and the script was prepared over the summer. Jokes and jingles were incorporated into the script to support the theme. Music was ordered and learning tracks added to the website so members could begin to have a sense of what was in store for them. After the holidays, members focused on learning and memorizing in earnest.

Many thanks to all the members and our directors Barb and Kirk Hyder who have worked hard to make this a creative, fun-filled show for the Sun Lakes community. The Chordaires welcome Judy Wismar-Claycomb, associate pastor at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, in the role of Harriet Wheeler, a female version of Garrison Keillor.

Those coming to “On the Air: Harmony Showcase” are in for an afternoon of laughter, fun, and beautiful harmony! Tickets are $10 and can be purchased from a Chordaires member or at the door (cash or QR code) on March 28. Hope to see you there!

For more information, visit the Chordaires website at chordaires.org or send an email to info@chordaires.org.