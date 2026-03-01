Crystal Awards Banquet Is March 22

Candy Clark

Our dedicated Sun Lakes volunteers will be recognized at a banquet in the Oakwood ballroom on Sunday, March 22. The event features a no-host bar at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and awards. Some tickets are still available at the Oakwood Concierge desk until March 13.

Thank you to our generous sponsors of the 2026 Crystal Awards: Cottonwood Palo Verde HOA, IronOaks HOA, Sun Lakes Country Club HOA, BlueStar Management, Aqua Design International, JW Water, the Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation, and Built By Referral Realty. Their support helps us celebrate those who make a difference in our community.