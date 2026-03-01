CLGA Celebrates 45 Years

In August of 1980 a handful of women golfers started the Cottonwood Ladies Golf Association (CLGA). The league has endured changes in the game, the league, and management while continuously providing fun and challenging games each Thursday for all levels of golfers.

On Jan. 29 a luncheon was held to honor several of our longtime members. They received CLGA ball markers and logo balls to acknowledge their dedication to the league and to thank them for their contributions: Gloria Combs, 35 years; Judy Onken, 30 years; 20-year members: Virginia Diers, Cindy Edwards, and Ellie Franklin; eldest member: Nadine Sanders.

They each shared some thoughts on their league life:

Virginia Diers: “Over the past 20 years, I’ve had many memorable moments, and while the good shots stand out—yes, that eagle on the 18th hole—it’s really the laughs, the stories, and the friendships that have lasted longer than some of my clubs.”

Gloria Combs: “It’s been lots of fun and the source of many wonderful friendships. This group has become like a family to me, supporting each other through life’s ups and downs.”

Ellie Franklin: “After we moved here, I didn’t join the women’s league. One day my husband came home and said he paid my dues and I needed to play. I got my handicap from the “whites” … like over the water on 17! The course was different in those days. Times have changed, but the fellowship remains wonderful.”

Cindy Edwards: “The league has become friendlier over the years, and it’s appreciated. My memorable moment was my eagle on hole 4!”

Judy Onken: “CLGA has been a vehicle for a very long trip over the same terrain that changes daily. The one thing that does remain constant, however, is the companionship of ladies on the same trip. We enjoy a wide diversity of personalities and some incredible life stories. Sharing the ride is priceless.”

Nadine Sanders: “I vividly remember the days when I was competing in the Club Championship. Often this was against Mary Henson whom I dearly loved playing with. She and I would both tell our husbands to ‘stay home.’ Invariably, as we approached the 18th green, we would see both their heads peeking out from behind a tree or building. Fun times!”

Here’s to another 45 years of women’s golf at Cottonwood, and hoping you join in the fun. Visit us at our website cottonwoodwga.azgolf.org.