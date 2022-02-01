Chordaires Show Chorus Invites You to Their 40th Show

Sandy Bocynesky

We’re rolling out the red carpet, and you are invited! The Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes is getting ready for their 40th annual spring performance titled A Walk On The Red Carpet. Finally! The show, which was originally scheduled March 2020 when COVID-19 hit, will finally get to air. And we are excited to now be able to present it to you.

The show will feature Grammy- and Oscar-winning songs from the last few decades. Think you know what they are? When the emcee pulls the winner’s names out of the envelope, will you be surprised or would you have surmised? In addition, the Chordaires’ Music Committee voted on a lifetime achievement winner, and that will be announced at their show, too. We are keeping a little mystery around the titles of the songs on purpose, so as to allow you to hear them announced for the first time at the show. Additionally, their musical director Marc Gaston has so many clever ideas for the look and sound of this show to please the audience, your patience will be rewarded as they bring down the house with another musical journey of winning tunes.

Tickets are $16 and can be purchased in February from the SLHOA2 in the Cottonwood Administrative Building, or from any Chordaire Chorus member.

So, get ready. Mark your calendar for Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. and hop on over to the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood for this fabulous show.