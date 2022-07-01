Community Foundation Awards $3000 to Firefighters Food Fund

Jeanne Becker, Foundation Treasurer

Recently, The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation made an award of $3,000 to the Sun Lakes Firefighters Food Fund, which is used by the firefighters and EMS personnel at Stations 231 and 232 to help supplement the cost of their food, which they pay for themselves. The award amount is being divided among the six shifts in both firehouses, so each shift gets $500 to help alleviate the cost of buying the food that is prepared communally by each shift. The Foundation is proud to assist our firefighters in this way, and at the award presentation, the AFMA assistant fire chief said that he has been in the fire service for 27 years, and he has not encountered this type of direct community support for firefighters and EMS personnel anywhere else.

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation has been established to enhance the quality of life for the older population in the East Valley, including Sun Lakes residents, in the areas of health, safety, education, and culture. The Foundation gives grants to local nonprofits, service organizations, and clubs to enhance their work in all our Sun Lakes communities. If you are part of an organization that needs financial support, to apply, please go to slcommunityfoundation.com.