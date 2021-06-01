Community Foundation Recognizes First Responders and The Perfect Place

Jeanne Becker, GSLCF

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation (GSLCF), like so many other groups, has just recently been able to begin to meet in-person again, recognizing Arizona Fire and Medical Authority’s Sun Lakes first responders at Stations 231 and 232 and The Perfect Place at Risen Savior Church.

On April 14, our board officers met with our Sun Lakes firemen and EMTs outside Firehouse 231 to thank them for everything they have done for our community through the COVID-19 crisis. We heard that food was always welcome, so the best way to make this happen was to donate $2,000 to their food fund for Stations 231 and 232.

Also, we were pleased to be able to present a check in the amount of $4,000 to The Perfect Place, an adult day-services center behind the Risen Savior Church at 23914 S. Alma School Road. The grant will help them provide scholarships for local residents in their memory-care program.

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation strives to enhance the quality of life in the areas of health, education, and culture for the older population in the East Valley, including all Sun Lakes residents. Each year, the foundation accepts grant applications from local organizations to assist them in furthering their community service projects. The foundation is independent and not affiliated with any of our local HOAs. We continue to accept grant applications (apply at www.slcommunityfoundation.org) from local groups that are doing great things for our senior population.