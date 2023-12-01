Community Invite to Christmas Musical

Jeanette Cline

Come Messiah King, a Christmas musical, will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. at Sun Lakes First Baptist Church by the church choir. The community is invited to attend. This is a free event.

This musical is filled with a variety of numbers. The Arizona Messianic Dancers will perform with two of the numbers, “Yahweh, Hear Our Pleas” and “Star of the Morning.” With the selection of “The Kings Came Calling,” soloists Tom Jones, Dave Wortman, and Steve Foss will be added to the choir number. Soloist Archie Snowdon will open the program with the theme song “Come Messiah King.” Two other soloists on the program are Jan Libby and Kevin Hoskinson. There is also an added media feature as a part of this choir presentation.

Pianist and keyboardist Jeanette Cline will serve as accompanist. Several other instrumentalists will give added accompaniment to the musical. Gene Cline is the interim director for this special choir presentation.

There will be drop boxes in which attendees may deposit their extra greeting cards. These will be used to send to veterans and shut-ins.

Punch and cookies will be served to attendees at the conclusion of the program. The location for this performance is the southwest corner of Riggs and Dobson Roads, Sun Lakes First Baptist Church.