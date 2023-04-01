Core Consulting and Spooner PT are Winter Session Champs

Larry Wolfe

The Lakes Division Winter Session went down to the wire, with Manager Chris Jensen’s Core Consulting team winning the title with a 12-6 record. Manager Gary Hillabolt’s A-1 Golf Carts squad finished a close second at 11-7. Manager Jon Hendrikse’s Spooner Physical Therapy team ran away with the Sun Division pennant, finishing with a sterling 14-4 record, easily outdistancing Manager Mike Gloyd’s Camp Hilby club and Manager Sam Giordano’s Redeemed Team, which both finished the season at 7-9.

The top 10 hitters in the Lakes Division were Doug Warwick (.844), Tim Loeffler (.757), Dennis LePore and Frank Tanner (both at .741), Doug Freisen (.731), Dennis Bernaiche (.721), Frank Rouse (.712), John Robinson (.709), Terry Zeltinger (.704), and Dan Malachuk (.698). Dennis Henderson led the Sun Division with a .792 average, with Jon Hendrikse (.784), Bobby Farmer (.776), Tom Stephens (.771), Dan Melosi (.769), Mike Lebet (.752), Bob Wicks (.752), Brian Denham (.736), Paul Gayer (.714), and Dave Platt (.713) rounding out the top 10. Bill Jacobson and Tim Loeffler led the Lakes Division with four HRs each, while four players in the Sun Division slugged 20 or more long balls. Mark McKinnon led the way with 26. Dennis Henderson (23), George Siegele (22), and Bob Wicks (20) were other members of the 20+ HR club.

Our Spring Sessions are now well underway. You can check up-to-date standings and batting statistics on the Stats page of our website www.sunlakessoftball.com.

We thank the fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Ocotillo Foot & Ankle Centers for renewing their advertising banners at the Field of Dreams. The Iowa fans have supported our program since 2017, while Dr. Mary Peters and the Ocotillo Foot & Ankle Centers have been loyal advertisers since 2011. Go to the Sponsors page on our website for links to all our sponsors.

Attention all past members of the Sun Lakes Senior Softball Association: Be sure to join our new Alumni Association by completing an application form. There’s a link to the application form on the Home page of the website. Alternatively, you can obtain a form at the scorer’s booth at the field. Join up and keep in touch with your former teammates and be “in the loop” for SLSSA events and activities.