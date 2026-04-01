Cottonwood Pickleball Club Welcomes You!

Jeff Dunn

For many people, playing pickleball may not be in the cards. Whether it’s limited mobility, caring for a loved one, work commitments, or simply not being interested in sports, you may not want to step onto the court. But the Cottonwood Pickleball Club just might be the right place for you anyway.

Social interaction as we age is like a secret ingredient that keeps both our minds and hearts vibrant, while staying home alone can sometimes feel like letting the batteries slowly drain. Staying connected keeps us energized, engaged, and part of something meaningful.

That’s where the Cottonwood Pickleball Club truly shines. The club is more than a sports organization—it’s a community builder. In addition to a regular playing membership, the club offers non-players a Social Membership for only $25 a year.

A Social Membership opens the door to a wide range of activities and opportunities, including monthly themed socials, volunteer events, training information for those curious about the sport, or simply spending time with our 430-plus members while watching a game or two.

Many Social Members join because they enjoy the energy around the courts or want to meet new people in a relaxed, friendly setting. You’ll be surprised how easily friendships form within our vibrant pickleball community. In a place as lively as Sun Lakes, staying connected is one of the greatest gifts we can give ourselves and each other. The Social Membership ensures every resident has the chance to be part of something special.

What starts as casual conversation on the sidelines often turns into the kind of lasting friendship that fills calendars, creates memories, and makes life in Sun Lakes feel a whole lot richer.

So, if you are looking for something to fill your day and reconnect you with a vibrant community, challenge yourself to join our Social Membership and discover how a simple step toward connection can truly enrich your life.

To join as a playing member or a Social Member, visit www.slpcc.net and click on New Members. We’d love to have you join!