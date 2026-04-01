Zebras Spotted in Sun Lakes!

Barb Jorgensen

The Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC) is proud to serve as the home court for its very own Valley of the Sun League team. With more than 48 teams in the league, we are honored to host one of them right here.

Our team, the Sun Lakes Servers, is composed entirely of CTC members. Our club is thriving, constantly welcoming new players and offering an exciting atmosphere filled with social events and various membership options.

Whether you are a seasoned pro or just starting out, we have something for everyone:

• Short Court Tennis: Designed as a stepping stone to full-court play or as a great option for those looking for a smaller-scale game.

• Social Memberships: Perfect for those who want to enjoy club inclusivity and discounts on our many events.

We take pride in being the best community tennis club in the East Valley-a claim supported by members of other clubs who often visit to see what makes CTC so special. What is our secret?

Our incredible volunteers!

From hosting small “in-house” socials and offering free tennis clinics to organizing the massive Bradshaw-Neu Charity Tournament, which attracts players from 10 different clubs every fall, our volunteers are the heart of everything we do.

For more information about joining our club, visit www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.