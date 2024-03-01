Cottonwood Tennis Club Championships

Jerry Higgins

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat comes and goes. These are 2 of the 12 teams who participated in Cottonwood Tennis Club (CTC) championship matches during the week of Jan. 8. In the 4.0 Red Division, Jeff Villareal and Mike Jaltuch took away the trophy from runner-up team Sid Porter and Bruce Beelman. You can experience this same fun, camaraderie, and exercise with CTC.

Reasons to join: Learn or return to playing the lifelong sport of tennis, keep both your body and mind active, excellent facilities, all skill levels are welcome, free lessons for players, enjoy a wide range of playing options, casual drop-in, competitive leagues and tournaments, fun social activities, a great way to meet people and make new friends!

For more friends, fun, and fitness, sign up today!

Contact Membership Chairs Carol Trentadue at [email protected] or Maurice Allen at [email protected].