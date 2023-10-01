Crystal Awards—Committee Looking for Outstanding Volunteers

Jeanne Becker

The Sun Lakes Country Club Crystal Awards Committee is already planning the next Crystal Awards Dinner to be held at Sun Lakes Country Club Phase 1 on March 10, 2024. This dinner is the way for all three Sun Lakes communities collectively to recognize outstanding Sun Lakes volunteers at one time and place.

The annual selection of Crystal Award honorees dates back almost 15 years and was established to recognize individuals volunteering throughout our Sun Lakes communities. Individuals are nominated by community members, so Crystal Award applications will be posted this month (October) on the community websites (Sun Lakes Country Club, Cottonwood Palo Verde, and IronOaks) and will also be available at the Administration desks at each clubhouse. All our local clubhouses will have these forms available. Go to the Administrative desk in your own clubhouse, or you can go online to your HOA’s website to find the Nomination Form and print it out. The person who is making the nomination should complete the nomination application, which asks for the volunteer nominee’s contributions to our Sun Lakes governmental, social, and service organizations. Please mail all completed forms to P.O. Box 12102, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Nominations must be received no later than Dec. 6, and winners will be announced in January of 2024.

March 10, 2024, is the annual Crystal Awards Dinner, which will be held at Sun Lakes Country Club’s main dining room, the Sunset Grill. Tickets for the event will go on sale in January.