Crystal Cards Prepping for the Holidays

Crystal Cards (CC) volunteers are spending their summer gearing up for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas! It sounds a little early just like seeing all the decorations in the stores and at the mall. However, in order to have cards ready to sell in the Fall, summer is when the work begins. And what better time when the temperatures rise above 100? CC doesn’t hold workshops in June, July, and August, but the work continues in the volunteers’ homes rejuvenating donated greeting cards. Greeting cards for all occasions are available for purchase for $1 each at monthly sales or through home delivery (details on the website: www.crystalcardproject.org).