Laugh With LAFF!

Please mark your calendars for Saturday, Jan. 23 and Sunday, Jan. 24, 2027 for the 2 p.m. matinee performances of LAFF’s hysterically funny, original musical comedy, “The Key to a Good Night’s Sleep!”

Promising non–stop LAFFing, this 45–minute production will be accompanied by surprise vignettes and musical entertainment that will keep you in stitches. LAFF is back (after having to postpone the early spring performances due to multiple illnesses in the cast) and is excited to return and perform this truly funny musical comedy in the comfortable chapel for all faiths (directly across the street from the Sun Lakes Country Club).

Calling all interested in participating as cast or crew! There are still opportunities to participate as actors, singers, or backstage or tech crew members. Rehearsals will begin in late September.

LAFF (Laughter And Friendship Forever) is an Interfaith group of people who love to LAFF and be together, sharing camaraderie, and enjoying the creative and performing arts!

Also, stay tuned for exciting news about the first–ever multi–week “Sun Lakes Celebration of the Creative Arts” that will feature vocal and instrumental musical performances and also a juried fine arts exhibition, showcasing many of the best talents within Sun Lakes.

For further information, contact Carol Horowitz at 760-271-2758 or horowitz@windstream.net.