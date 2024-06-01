Day Trippers Sun Lakes Travel Group

Mike Swoverland

Do you enjoy taking day trips but hate the hassle of driving to get to your destination? Do you enjoy the beauty of our state and would like to find a way to see the wonders of our state hassle-free with other Sun Lakes residents who share your passion? The Day Trippers may be just for you. We are a new, non-organized group here in Cottonwood Palo Verde but open to all Sun Lakes residents who enjoy travel. We work with a local travel agency to plan day trips.

Some upcoming trips already planned include: Fountain Hills Arts and Crafts Festival and Desert Belle Music cruise on Nov. 10, 2024, at a cost of $135 per person. Valley of the Sun tour on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. On this tour we will visit the Arizona Biltmore hotel, downtown Phoenix and the Arizona State Capitol building, Papago Park, and Old Town Scottsdale at a cost of $120 per person. The Dolly Steamboat and lunch Canyon Lake and Tortilla Flat on Feb. 27, 2025, at a cost of $168 per person.

Trips are offered by the travel agency. Prescott Bluegrass Festival is on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at a cost of $105 per person. The Mystery Day tour is on July 12, 2024, at a cost of $145. These trips are for the adventurous type. If you enjoy just taking a chance on where you will go, this would be for you, as you will not know where you are going until you are on the tour bus.

Please reach out with any questions to Mike Swoverland at 480-907-4623 or Deb Curren at 847-309-1032. We look forward to speaking with you and making this a fun group for all Sun Lakes residents.