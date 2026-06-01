“Death of a Gangster” Tickets On Sale Now

Lucky you! You’ve been invited to the Dunn Speakeasy for the wedding of the year! In this “married to the mob” event, you’ll never know who to trust. With the two families merging together, someone is bound to lose power, which means someone else will lose their life!

SLCT is offering an intriguing mystery with a fun theme on the evening of Friday, July 17 and the afternoon of Saturday, July 18, at the San Tan Ballroom. Things just might get a little tense in this 1920s setting, fast-paced, fun, and interactive performance. Dress in your best flapper outfit and fedora-style suit and come early to get into the mood and to enjoy your complimentary beverage. (Sidecars, Bee Knees and Gin Rickeys were popular in the speakeasies back then.)

Come early (doors open at 5 p.m.) if you wish to purchase a meal from the featured menu, but no matter what, be sure to be there by 6 pm Friday (17) to take part in the pre-show interaction with the actors. On Saturday, July 18, the doors open at 11 a.m., and the pre-show begins at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and include one beverage (excluding premium brands). Tickets are on sale now at www.slctinfo.com, so get yours soon! (Costumes are encouraged but not mandatory.) Will you solve the mystery of who is responsible for the Death of a Gangster? Get your tickets today! Sponsored by SLCT, performed by The Murder Mystery Company.