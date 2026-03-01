Dementia Friendly Sun Lakes and SLUMC Are Offering the 8th Annual Successful Aging Dementia Conference

Join us for the “Dementia Decoded” conference, which includes understanding the condition, navigating the stages, solving problems, supporting care partners, and sustaining caregivers. The conference is on Thursday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Lindsay Hall at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road. RSVP to DFSunLakes@agingwithgraceaz.org or call 480-203-8548.

Help is right here in Sun Lakes. Answers to your questions, challenges, and changes will be the focus of the day.

Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to learn from and connect with medical and behavioral specialists and experts who will address all aspects of dementia care. You will walk away with all kinds of new opportunities to connect better and care more proficiently, from both specific approaches and tools for care, but also from the knowledge of knowing what your loved one is experiencing. Content is focused on both care and self-care, which are equally important in your family dynamics.

Simon Parkinson, MSN, ARNP, FNP-C, CNRN, from the Brain and Spine Center will outline the four most common forms of dementia: Alzheimer’s, vascular, Lewy body, and frontotemporal.

Elaine Poker-Yount, CDP, PAC-T™, of Successful Aging AZ will break down the stages of dementia and offer insights and connection practices for each stage, as well as role-play different ways to fine-tune our connections in challenging situations.

Monika Lukasiewicz, OTR/L, CDDS, is an occupational therapy specialist with 15 years of holistic, home-based clinical problem-solving experiences. She brings a groundbreaking approach to families for resilient aging in place. She will take audience challenges and provide solutions.

Other local experts in self-care and engagement with your loved one will also be part of the day’s program, as well as resource organizations and service providers that can be part of the team you will need as a family living with dementia.

Register now, as space is limited.