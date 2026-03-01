CMGA Results

Buddy Meola

The monthly Ace of Aces Qualifier was played on Jan. 3. The low gross and low net scores qualify for the Ace of Aces Tournament held at the end of the year.

Flight 1: Low Gross Rob Carr, Low Net Bob Tomsett

Flight 2: Low Gross Jason Burger, Low Net Neal Lordes

Flight 3: Low Gross Don Cerimeli, Low Net Don Klein

Flight 4: Low Gross Steve Cabe, Low Net Kevin Gillespie

Flight 5: Low Gross Bob Schrote, Low Net Steve Pearson

The annual Member/Member event was played on Jan. 10 and 11. The two-man team format included nine-hole 1 best ball score, 2 best ball score, a select a drive with 1 best ball, and an alternate shot team best ball score. There were five flights based on the teams’ total handicap.

Flight 1 Winning Team: Ed New and Bob Kish

Flight 2 Winning Team: Jim Dickie and Dennis Chenier

Flight 3 Winning Team: Bob Lewis and Dennis Minchow

Flight 4 Winning Team: Scott Crouch and Al Grefshiem

Flight 5 Winning Team: Jim Fergal and Ron Sarnicki

On Jan. 17 a Pick Your Partner event was played using an alternate shot team best ball on the front nine and a select a drive on the back nine.

Flight 1 Winning Team: Kevin Koznick and Terry Proctor

Flight 2 Winning Team: Steve Steinhilber and Steve Ambroso

Flight 3 Winning Team: Buddy Meola and Jim Fergal

On Jan. 24 the Presidents Cup Qualifying round was played. The low gross/low net scores slotted the players in four brackets to set up match play over the next seven weeks. The four brackets will evolve into four players and then down to the winner being the Presidents Cup Champion.

On Jan. 31 a four-man team event was played. Each team used one best ball score on holes with a red flag, two best ball scores on holes with a white flag, and three best ball scores on holes with a blue flag.

Low Gross Winning Team: Tom Walsh, Jeff Thompson, Jim Grube, Jerry Cisneros

Low Net Winning Team: Warren Kutchyera, Lonnie Williamson, Steve Rook, Russ Grgich

The CMGA, in coordination with the Cottonwood golf course superintendent, held another Golf Course Maintenance event on Jan. 22. More than 50 residents spent an afternoon filling in divots on the fairways and fixing ball marks on the greens. Six teams each worked on three holes, with sand and grass seed provided by the Golf Course Maintenance staff.

CMGA events for February included the Ace of Aces Qualifier, the three-day Club Championship, and an ABCD team event using a Stableford scoring system.