Devorah Hadassah Events

Game Day Update

Our Game Day was held on April 29. Thanks to everyone who helped to plan this annual event and also to those who showed up early to help us set up the room. We had over 30 donated gifts for our raffle such as Starbucks coffee and mugs, a Trader Joe’s food bag, free 60-minute massages, lots of restaurant gift cards and miscellaneous items including books, puzzles and household items. Those who attended played Canasta, Clue, Mahjongg, Rummikub, and Scrabble and raffle drawings were held throughout the afternoon. Refreshments were available and everyone received a swag bag before leaving. A great time was had by all. We hope you will be able to join us next year.

Calendar of Events

Wednesday, June 10, 1:30 p.m.

The Literary Ladies will be discussing The Glassmaker by Tracy Chevalier on Zoom. hadassah-org.zoom.us/j/89429295677

Wednesday, June 24, Out to Lunch.

Wednesday, July 8, 1:30 p.m.

The Literary Ladies will be discussing The Last Rose of Shanghai by Weina Dai Randel on Zoom. hadassah-org.zoom.us/j/89429295677

Wednesday, July 22, Out to Lunch.

We will resume our meetings after this summer on Wednesday, September 23.

For further information on our chapter, please contact Marcia Garnice, president Devorah Chapter Hadassah 602-752-0379.