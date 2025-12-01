Sandy Ketterer

Oakwood Unit 36C invites all Sun Lakes residents and their guests to join us for the 21st Annual Diamond Lake Luminaria and Food Donation Walk on Saturday, Dec. 13, and Sunday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bundle up and bring a flashlight. Enjoy a beautiful stroll around Diamond Lake as you view more than 1,000 glowing luminarias on the lake’s edge. Also enjoy the twinkling holiday lights and decorations in the backyards that surround the lake. We will have entertainment by singers Laura Fial and “Friends” Suzy Steinmann, Roseanne Kuefner, and Lisa Hahn, the Sun Lakes Chorale, and Holiday Karaoke with Ray Ficek. The Sun Lakes Instrumental Ensemble will also perform and, of course, Santa will be there.

We ask that you bring non-perishable food items to fill the shelves of AZCEND. Monetary donations will also be accepted at both entrances. Donations to AZCEND help our community’s most vulnerable people. Donations can be made online at azcend.org/luminaria. These donations qualify as an Arizona tax credit (save up to $987 on your taxes). We also will be collecting non-perishable food items at boxes located at the two lake entrances and Stone & Barrel from the day after Thanksgiving through the end of the year. Monetary donations go further, as AZCEND buys in bulk. It also allows them to make complete and healthy meals.

Diamond Lake is located in Oakwood. The two main entrances are 8930 E. Diamond Drive and 8905 E. Emerald Drive. No golf carts are allowed on the sidewalks (per HOA), and we kindly request that if you bring a dog (not recommended), please use a short leash, as long ones can cause an accident in the dark. We look forward to seeing you all there.