Risen Savior’s Annual Community Christmas Concert December 14

If you were one of the more than 1,650 guests who attended one of the two performances last year, you know that this was not your average Christmas concert! It’s a fun-filled, hour-long celebration of Christmas, highlighted by solo performances from a gifted cast of musicians who are accompanied by the audience in singing popular Christmas songs throughout the concert.

The admission fee is a donation of two cans of food per adult, which enables us to share God’s blessings by providing needed food assistance to many of our neighbors in need during the holidays. Last year’s audiences donated a full ton of food to AZCEND!

Our master of ceremonies, aka Senior Pastor Ron Burcham, promises that he will once again set the mood to be lighthearted and filled with laughter, combined with special moments of Christmases past. Pastor Ron commented, “I am extremely grateful to the professional musicians and many volunteers who are working hard to create this wonderful Christmas event. If you appreciate professionally performed Christmas music, enjoy singing Christmas carols, and would like to have a good time celebrating this Christmas season, don’t miss our annual Community Christmas Concert!” Join us on Sunday, Dec. 14, at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. for this wonderful event at Risen Savior in our north building Worship Center, 23620 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, Ariz., near Chandler Heights Road.

Visit our website at RisenSaviorAZ.org for more details or to see other upcoming events.