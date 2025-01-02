Elves Spotted in Sun Lakes!

Lorri Morgan

The Sixth Annual Elf Pub Crawl returned to Sun Lakes on Dec. 7, again organized by our fearless leader Sharon Howard. We began at the Renaissance Memory Care home, singing Christmas carols, accompanied by our own pianist Jean Nelson, and handing out cookies and chocolates to the residents. Then our decorated golf carts paraded through Sun Lakes, providing Christmas cheer and business to Mulligans, Cottonwood, and Palo Verde. We always end up at Palo Verde for lunch and our gift exchange. It gets better each year, and it’s just another reason we are all blessed to live in Sun Lakes! Happy New Year to everyone!