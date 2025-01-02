Sun Lakes Servers Tennis Team Now Based Out of Cottonwood

Dannette Hunnel

Earlier this year, the Cottonwood Tennis Club approved use of its courts for the Sun Lakes Servers team home matches. This is a first for the club and is on a trial basis for the 2024-25 season. The team plays in the Valley of the Sun (VOS) Ladies Tennis League.

VOS has four playing divisions, with 660 ladies playing on 48 teams. Each team plays 16 matches per season. The Sun Lakes Servers have seven home matches, which will be played at the Cottonwood courts. Previously, their home matches were played at the Chandler Tennis Center. “Our team is very excited to play our home matches at Cottonwood and to show off our beautiful facilities,” said Kathy Sundsrud, captain.

Sun Lakes Servers players are Cottonwood Tennis Club members and Cottonwood and Palo Verde homeowners. Cottonwood Tennis Club is recognized as one of the top active adult community tennis clubs in the Valley. There are Social Memberships and short court tennis for those who don’t want to play full court tennis. For more information, go to www.cottonwoodtennisclub.com.