Faith, Hope & Love Sun Lakes Women’s Bible Study to Resume

Sun Lakes Women’s Bible Study will resume on Thursday, Aug. 29, and will meet every Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Navajo Room of the Phase 1 clubhouse, Sun Lakes. The study includes live teaching, discussion, and fellowship. The teacher, Tina Schuler, is a national speaker and Bible teacher who brings the Bible to life in an easy way to understand. The Bible study’s mission is to learn more about the Bible, increase our faith, and build community by loving and caring for one another. Sun Lakes Women’s Bible Study is a sister study to the Arizona Community Church Women’s Bible Study.

Along with the weekly study, there is monthly fellowship time with delicious snacks, birthday lunch celebrations, Thanksgiving and Easter dinners for the community, and opportunities to volunteer.

All women are welcome to come. No need to sign up, and no homework or additional reading is required. If you have any questions, contact Dena Brinkman at 480-206-7427.