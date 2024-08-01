Coming: ESL Bible Study Offered at First Baptist Church Sun Lakes

Save the date! On Aug. 15 at 12:30 p.m. First Baptist Church Sun Lakes (FBCSL) will be offering an ESL Bible Study for anyone over the age of 16.

Do you struggle to understand the Bible? Finally, there is a free Bible Study designed for all language learners who find the Bible difficult to understand. This Bible Study will not only be for ESL, but it is helpful for anyone who struggles in reading, i.e., dyslexia, etc.

The first meeting is Aug. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the church on the corner of Dobson and Riggs. The church address is 9535 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes. There are two ways to reserve your slot. First, you can email us at [email protected] or you can call 480-895-1088.

Night classes can be offered based on need. All denominations are welcome and encouraged to attend the study. The Bible is difficult to understand for anyone, but if you struggle with English, it’s even more so.

The class is divided into two major components. Studying and interpreting Scripture will be at the forefront. However, time will be spent on individual needs as well. All materials are provided for free. This is a no-cost-to-you Bible Study to enhance your understanding of the Bible.

The instructor is a lifelong educator who holds a Master’s in ESL and an Ed.D. in higher education. She has taught in major universities in China and in the Marshall Islands.

If you are interested in this class or know someone who might be, please email the church or call the office to reserve your slot as soon as possible. The last date to register will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, or until the class is full.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 480-895-1088

Address: 9535 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, Ariz.