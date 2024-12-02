Fall Softball Season Is Underway

Larry Wolfe

Our Fall Softball Season opened on Oct. 29 and will continue through Dec. 20. This session’s team sponsors and managers are as follows: In the Lakes Division: A-1 Golf Carts (Manager Dave Kratz), Core Consulting (Larry Maggard), First Response Roofing (Dennis Kennedy), and Young Home Team Realty (Gary Hillabolt). In the Sun Division: Camp Hilby (Marty Hobby), Redeemed Team Realty (Ron Carmichael), Spooner Physical Therapy (Mike Gloyd), and Wolfe & Associate (Kim Whitney).

The season got off to an interesting start, with A-1 Golf Carts topping Young Realty on opening day by a score of 35-28 in one of the highest scoring games in recent memory (ever?). Additionally, two players in the Lakes Division got off to incredible starts, with Core Consulting’s Frank Rouse opening his season by going 17 for 17 at the plate, while A-1’s Dan Malachuk started out going 19 for 20! Wow! Due to an early press deadline, you’ll need to go to the Stats page on our website at www.sunlakessoftball.com for up-to-date standings and stats.

As the African proverb conveys that “It takes a village to raise a child,” that phrase could also apply to running a softball league. Our Sun Lakes Senior Softball Association is administered by an elected board of directors. Current members are Doug Warwick (president), Vern Rodgers (vice president), Cyndy Hilby (secretary), Larry Wolfe (treasurer), and Members-at-Large Dave Kratz, Bob Molter, and Randy Neumann. Dennis LePore is our coordinator of umpires and scorers/scoreboard operators. Primary scorers are Cyndy Hilby, Vern and Janet Rodgers, and Bob Molter, with help from Gary Hillabolt and Larry Maggard. Primary umpires are Joe Byrne, Denny Davidson, Craig Porchardt, and Larry Wolfe, with help from Garnet Hammer, Gary Hillabolt, and Randy Neumann. Jim Entwistle is our statistician, and Doug Friesen is our webmaster, while Bill Jacobson and Gary Hillabolt are the field prep and maintenance crew. These volunteers are the keys to our successful program.

A big thank you to Dr. Matthew Hansen of OrthoArizona for renewing his advertising banner at the Field of Dreams. Dr. Hansen specializes in orthopedic sports medicine. He’s been a supporter of our program for over 10 years. For links to his website and to all our sponsors and advertisers, go to the Sponsors page on our website.

Softball riddle: What’s the difference between a senior softball player and a puppy? Answer: The puppy will eventually stop whining!