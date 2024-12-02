Lady Sluggers Practicing for New Season

Larry Wolfe

Our Lady Sluggers senior softball squad has been practicing for the upcoming season on Wednesdays at the Field of Dreams. The Sluggers participate in the Valley of the Sun Ladies Senior Softball League, which includes several teams from the Southeast Valley. The schedule will not be released until mid-December, but we do know that the Sluggers will begin play on Jan. 6. They’ll play most Mondays and Wednesday through early March. Half of their games will be at the Field of Dreams, while the other half will be “on the road.” Home games usually begin at noon. We’ll publish the full schedule in the January edition of the Sun Lakes Splash and will also post it on the Ladies Team page of our website at www.sunlakessoftball.com.

Terry Finley is the manager of the team, while Scott Steinmann is the coach. As a former professional player and minor league manager, Scott has been a major asset in improving the play of our team. Be sure to come by the field to support our ladies. Let’s go, Sluggers!