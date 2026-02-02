Fifth Annual Country Hoedown March 15

Bill and Jeanne Becker

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation’s (GSLCF) Country Hoedown fundraiser event will be on Sunday, March 15, in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club. Tickets are $55 each and will be available Feb. 2 on the Foundation’s website at www.slcommunityfoundation.com. There is no limit on the number of tickets per purchaser (tables will be set up for 10 seats).

On the evening of the show, dress “Western-style,” and join us when the doors open at 4:30 p.m. with a cash bar. Then at 5:30 p.m. an old-style country buffet featuring fried chicken and beef brisket with cowboy beans and macaroni and cheese will be served, followed by music with The Campbell Brothers, a favorite local band that offers a wide range of music that will get everyone up and dancing. Two prizes will be awarded for the Best Male and Best Female Costumes.

Something different for this event—no silent auction! So, we are hoping you will just donate into “The Bucket,” located near the band, as we will be taking cash and credit cards during the event. Also, at any time after the event, you can donate through our website www.slcommunityfoundation.com, or you can mail a check, payable to GSLCF, to GSLCF, P.O. Box 12402, Chandler, AZ 85248.

We are a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2013 to enhance the quality of life for the senior population, including all Sun Lakes residents. Our nonprofit organization has helped many groups in our community, such as our recent successful Walk-a-Thon, which raised $22,000 for our Sun Lakes Firefighters’ Food Fund, which was donated directly to our local firefighters and EMTs; to Neighbors Who Care; the Crystal Awards program; Sun Lakes Community Theatre; Agave Quilters; Sew-N-Sews; the Sun Lakes Chorale; the Sun Lakes Chordaires; the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club; the Sheriff’s Posse and Arizona Rangers; Art at Sun Lakes; and the Sun Lakes Arts & Crafts Club, to name a few.

We would love to see you at our Country Hoedown, because it’s a fun and friendly, laid-back event. Please join us for a “rip-roarin’” good time! See ya there.