Valentine’s Ball February 15

John Yu

The Sun Lakes Sunday Dance Club invites you and your “special” someone to our Valentine’s Ball on Sunday, Feb. 15, at Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom. Our dinner, dance, and live music season venue continues with Midnight Moon band playing a mix of pop music of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Santana, the Eagles, Buddy Holly, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, etc. Country and line dances are mixed with ballroom for a full evening of dancing that everyone can enjoy. You can look forward to a special dinner menu with a great variety of choices from the Cottonwood Grill. A complete bar inside the ballroom will be open all evening. Doors open for general seating at 5 p.m., and music and dancing begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Dinner can be ordered between 5 and 8 p.m., with a cash bar. The admission fee is $10 per person for the social dance and evening at 5 p.m. Parties of eight or more should call 480-699-7334 for group table reservations. For more information, visit our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com. As always, we welcome our friends from SunBird as well as Florence, Queen Creek, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe!