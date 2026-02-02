Lady Sluggers’ Season Is Underway

Larry Wolfe
The Lady Sluggers, sponsored by Serene Solutions, opened their 2026 season by sweeping a doubleheader versus the Roadhaven Rebels. Their second twin bill against the Sunland Village East Panthers was rained out. So, at press time, the Sluggers were undefeated!
Their remaining home schedule is shown below:
Monday, Feb. 9 vs. the Sunland Village East Panthers
Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. the Mesa Stingers
Monday, Feb. 16 vs. the Fountain of the Sun Sparklers
Monday, Feb. 23 vs. the Sunland Springs Village Scorpions
Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. the Valle del Oro Heat
Wednesday, March 4 vs. Viewpoint Gems
The Sluggers’ complete home and away schedule can be found on the Ladies page of our website at www.sunlakessoftball.com. Come out to the field and cheer our ladies on!