Lady Sluggers’ Season Is Underway

Larry Wolfe

The Lady Sluggers, sponsored by Serene Solutions, opened their 2026 season by sweeping a doubleheader versus the Roadhaven Rebels. Their second twin bill against the Sunland Village East Panthers was rained out. So, at press time, the Sluggers were undefeated!

Their remaining home schedule is shown below:

Monday, Feb. 9 vs. the Sunland Village East Panthers

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. the Mesa Stingers

Monday, Feb. 16 vs. the Fountain of the Sun Sparklers

Monday, Feb. 23 vs. the Sunland Springs Village Scorpions

Wednesday, Feb. 25 vs. the Valle del Oro Heat

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Viewpoint Gems

The Sluggers’ complete home and away schedule can be found on the Ladies page of our website at www.sunlakessoftball.com. Come out to the field and cheer our ladies on!