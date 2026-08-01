Firefighters Walk-A-Thon

Chris Schneck and Jeanne Becker

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation (GSLCF) announces our second Annual Walk-A-Thon Supporting our Firefighters, One Step at a Time, to be held on Saturday morning, Oct. 24, at the Oakwood Country Club Clubhouse and grounds.

Most of our Sun Lakes residents have had first or secondhand experiences with the vital first-responder services provided by our Firefighters and EMTs at Stations 341 and 342, and “Supporting our Firefighters, One Step at a Time” is a fundraising event designed to show our first responders how grateful Sun Lakes residents are for their professional and caring services. The net proceeds of this event go directly into the Firefighter’s Food Fund, which helps offset their out-of-pocket food expenses while on their 24-hour shifts.

The Firefighters, EMTs, and Fire Corp Volunteers will be active participants at the event—helping with check-in, selling 50/50 raffle tickets, walking with participants, and “mixing and mingling.” Each registrant will be given a wristband for breakfast in the Oakwood Ballroom. There will be a cash bar serving drinks, and a 50/50 raffle which will include gift cards from our local clubhouse restaurants and local businesses. There will also be a new fire engine and ambulance on display for your inspection. Information regarding the Emergency Lockbox Program, the Vial of Life, and Ambulance Membership programs will also be available.

Early registration will begin Aug. 1. The last deadline for online registration will be Oct. 23.

Register online at slcommunityfoundation.com or use the QR code found on our website and posters and flyers.

You may also submit a printed form available at all our clubhouses with a check to: GSLCF, P.O. Box 12402, Chandler, AZ 85248.

While paper registration is available, the preferred sign-up is through our website.

There are options:

* Walker in Spirit

Register as a “Walker in Spirit” donor who contributes funds to the cause but does not attend the walk itself. Register online at our website or submit a printed form plus a check.

Register and appear at Oakwood Country Club, but not actually walk on the road course. This allows you to participate in the many other fire department related activities, and you will receive a wristband for a light breakfast in the Oakwood Ballroom.

* Donors who wish to walk at the event—Register online at our website or submit a printed form plus a check. At the event, all participants will walk the well-marked road course with their friends and neighbors, and then participate in the many fire department related activities, followed by a light breakfast in the Oakwood Ballroom.

Area Coordinators:

Kate King-Turner (katekingturner@gmail.com) at Ironoaks (Oakwood and Ironwood). Jeanne Becker (jeannebeckeraz1@gmail.com), and Dee Patterson (cpatterson0655@yahoo.com) at Sun Lakes Country Club. Wanda Johnson (wrjemail@aol.com) at Cottonwood/Palo Verde. Jacquie Peterson (jacquie.peterson44@gmail.com) at Robson Reserve. Also available, Foundation President, Chris Schneck at chrisschneck92@gmail.com. The coordinators will work within their communities to disseminate information and answer your questions.

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation is enthusiastically sponsoring this unique event. The GSLCF was established to enhance the quality of life for the older population in Sun Lakes in the areas of health, education and culture. See our Foundation website for more details: slcommunityfoundation.com.