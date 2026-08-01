Looking for a New Adventure?

Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) is actively seeking individuals who are interested in learning new skills. Lighting technology, set building, script readings—these are just a few of the talents that can be developed by joining SLCT. The non-profit organization’s mission is to keep seniors active and engaged while also providing affordable entertainment for our residents and nearby communities. Monthly general meetings (second Thursday evenings, October through April) provide camaraderie, learning opportunities and fun!

SLCT provides a variety of activities such as an annual Dinner and Variety Show; two or three full-length productions (comedies and dramas); a Children’s Theatre group that visits elementary schools from January to March, performing various Dr. Seuss material; and a comedy improvisation troupe that performs at each of the HOAs in Sun Lakes and other venues as well. Recently, a new program of casual script reading, which takes place in members’ homes, has been added for participants’ pleasure.

If you are looking to get involved, learn something new or just make some friends, check out Sun Lakes Community Theatre at www.slctinfo.com or visit our Season Opening Meeting on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. in the Saguaro Room in Cottonwood (HOA2). Because refreshments are being served, there is a small fee for this meeting, and you can make your reservations at the same site, www.slctinfo.com.