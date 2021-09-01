Free Tennis Clinics at Cottonwood Begin in October

Penny Petersen

For years, Cottonwood Tennis Club sponsored free lessons for beginners and others who wanted to work on their game. Last year, the lessons were canceled early in the season due to COVID-19 and then reinstated later in the year. This year, the lessons will begin on Monday, Oct. 11.

The idea of the free clinics was the brainchild of Don Neu. They began in the early 80s and continued until COVID-19 interrupted. This season, Al Wagner will head the teaching team with the assistance of Pierre Moresi, Paul Eskridge, Ollie Johnson, and Barbara Jorgensen.

The free clinics are open to anyone interested in learning tennis. You do not have to be a member of Cottonwood Tennis Club or even live in Sun Lakes. The classes will meet on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. and will utilize several courts if needed.

Classes will include all the basic fundamentals: serving, how to hold a racket, how to hit the ball correctly, stance, placement on the court in terms of a partner, strategy, and warm-up exercises. If you own a racket, please bring it. If you don’t, there will be some available on the court. Everyone must wear tennis shoes. Balls are provided. Absolute beginners are welcome as are more advanced players who need to add to their tennis weapons arsenal. The courts will be divided by ability levels, so whatever your skill level, there’s a place for you.

Many students who started in the clinics advance upward and end up joining Cottonwood Tennis Club and enjoying all its benefits.

So, if you always thought tennis sounded like fun, it is! Show up on Mondays at 7 p.m. beginning Oct. 11. We guarantee you’ll have a great time and meet some wonderful people.

For additional information about classes, contact Al Wagner at 480-802-7142. For information regarding membership in Cottonwood Tennis Club, contact [email protected]