Card Making Class

Linda Smart

Join us on the second Saturday of every month to make two greeting cards with an Independent Stampin’ Up Demonstrator. The class fee is $5 and includes everything you need! Doors open at 9:20 a.m. The cards will be completed during one of multiple class sessions which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Also, due to the current social distancing concerns, each group will be limited to six participants; therefore, registration is required in advance. We will have as many groups as needed so that we can include everyone who would like to join in the fun! You will be notified of the starting time assigned to you. Please contact Debbie by email at [email protected] or by phone at 480-766-2366 to register and secure your place! Class is held in the Oakwood Sewing Room (near the HOA Patrol Office and Ceramics Room).