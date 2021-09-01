Hits & Misses Bowling League

Ruth Andersen

Our starting season has changed! Kyrene Lanes will no longer be open on Mondays.

Our meeting for this league will be Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. Our starting date for league bowling will be on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 10:30 a.m., with practice at 10:15 a.m.

Please call or email Rick Bell, secretary/treasurer, at this time if you are planning to continue to bowl or are new and want to bowl in our friendly league. We will be happy to have you join. Contact Rick at 661-713-8855 or [email protected]

Please come to this very important meeting in order to elect new officers. At least one member of the board must be of the opposite sex. Teams will be made up after this meeting and posted on Oct. 5, the first day of regular play.

Thank you, and we hope to see a lot of regulars and lots of new faces.