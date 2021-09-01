Tennis Tip of the Month

Coach Kwong Young

In life, we all have decisions to make. Young adults choosing the college of their choice. What items to purchase at the grocery store, along with your finances—how to make it and how to spend it. Players on the court, besides having shot-making skills, must have good decision-making skills as well. This helps not only them, but their teammate to earn the point and play their best tennis. The decisions you make are so important from the start of the game, including how you deliver the serve or how/where you return the serve. Your ball placement and court transition are so vital to out-perform your opponents, and it’s not one size fits all. You may beat one team one day, but playing the same way against another team may or may not work the next. Something has to change … and it’s your decision making!