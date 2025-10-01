From Scientific Programmer to Glass Artist: Irene D’Aloisio, a Journey of Creative Discovery

Sarah Marks

Since 2010, Sun Lakes has been home for one of the community’s most passionate artists. Transitioning from the world of scientific programming in Seattle to the vibrant art of glass fusing, her journey into the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club (SLRGS) studio was, as she describes, “quite by accident.”

While serving on the CWPV HOA board, she was asked to select kilns for the new glass studio space, a natural fit, given her two decades of experience as a glass fuser. Thus marked the beginning of her significant involvement with the SLRGS.

While her professional life was deeply rooted in the “left brain” world of aerospace and military scientific programming, her “right brain was screaming to get out.” Despite her self-proclaimed lack of inherent creativity, glass held a unique allure that drew her in. This fascination led her to explore another dimension of glass art: sandblasted art. Her portfolio includes commissions for large public art installations in hospitals and schools to creations for homes and businesses.

The Joy of Glass: Witnessing Creative Growth

When asked what excites her most about the glass studio, she says, “The opportunity to provide club members with a space to create without the burden of owning expensive equipment.” The creativity of the members is a constant source of joy, but what truly resonates with her is witnessing their growth. “To see them bravely step out and experiment in a new area! Watching them grow—seeing that light come on when they ‘get’ it—is so, so satisfying for me!” she exclaims, “and the sheer delight in their eyes when they see their finished creations emerge from the kiln.”

Fostering New Artists

The Fused Glass Intro class is designed to be both educational and enjoyable. Participants learn essential skills, such as glass cutting, tool usage, and design principles, all while prioritizing safety. By the end of the class, each student proudly takes home three completed projects. While it’s just an introduction, it equips members with enough knowledge to confidently join Open Shop sessions where monitors are readily available to offer guidance and support.

A V.P. Vision for the Future

As the new vice president of the SLRGS, her vision for the upcoming year is clear: “To keep the mojo going.” This means continuing to enrich members’ lives by providing the necessary tools, a dedicated working space, and a vibrant social atmosphere to foster enjoyment and inspire creativity. She emphasizes the club’s commitment to offering a fulfilling experience for all its members.

“Come see what we have to offer,” she hints, “There are so many diverse activities within the club beyond fused glass. You might discover a new passion,” or as she playfully puts it, “a brand-new addiction.” The SLRGS clearly offers a welcoming and inspiring environment for anyone looking to explore their artistic side.

Check out the club website at www.slrgs.com for more information.