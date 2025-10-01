Maricopa County Library, Ed Robson Branch, Offers a Broad Range of Programs

Ed Robson Library offers free programs for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings, visit www.mcldaz.org/edrobson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October Events:

Registration is required, and space is limited. Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Recipe Swap

Monday, Oct. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Bring your favorite recipes to share! Participants will be provided with a folder in which to store all the new recipes they receive. Please bring a copy of the recipe you want to share so that we can create and pass out copies. Adults

Spice Trip Around the World (This is not an in-person program.)

Tuesday, Oct. 7

Take a trip around the world with a different spice each month! Register for this program and receive an email to come to the library to pick up your spice packet with a recipe. Quantities are limited. You must register each month.

Let’s Play with Clay: Clay Ghosts

Thursday, Oct. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Let’s play with air-dry clay, creating ghostly crafts for the spooky season. Adults

Book Club Is My Alibi Mystery Book Club

Friday, Oct. 10, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join library staff for our Mystery Book Club. We will discuss The Boyfriend, by Frieda McFadden, and we will hand out copies of How to Solve Your Own Murder, by Kristen Perren.

Reader’s Rendezvous

Monday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join fellow readers monthly to discuss what you love to read, share some recommendations, and leave with new titles to read! This will be a book club-style discussion, but it will not require a title to have been read.

Writing Workshop: If Today Was My Last Day

Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

In this workshop, our topic is “If I Knew Today Was My Last Day.” Adults

Genealogy Workshop

Wednesday, Oct. 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join Duane Roen every month to learn about the basics of genealogy research. This is a 15-minute, one-on-one consultation with Duane. Please sign up to reserve your spot. Space is limited to four. Adults

Crafting Together: Cross Stitch

Thursday, Oct. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This is a recurring series for all skill levels. You will create something new each month, relax, make new friends, and have fun.

Birds & Bird Watching with Desert Rivers Audubon Society

Saturday, Oct. 18, from 10 to 11 a.m.

“Birds and Bird Watching” is the subject of this lecture series with Margaret Dykeman of Desert Rivers Audubon Society. Learn the names, habits, and how to spot the birds in our area, even in your own backyard.

Couponing 101: Save More, Spend Less

Monday, Oct. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Learn how to stretch your budget and save big at the checkout! Join us for a special presentation on couponing strategies, tips, and tricks that will help you make the most of your shopping trips.

Tea Blending Workshop

Tuesday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Experiment with different tea leaves and ingredients to create your personalized tea blend to take home. Adults

Ed Robson Film Society: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Thursday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Join the Ed Robson Film Society where we will watch and discuss creative and enjoyable films from a variety of genres, eras, and cultures. Following each screening will be a book club-style discussion about the film. This month’s film is America’s first horror film, the 1920 silent Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Saturday Concert Series: Rhythm Is Life Steel Pan Duo

Saturday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.

Brought to you by the Friends of the Library, our Saturday concert series presents the Rhythm Is Life Steel Band celebrating the joy of life through rhythm, music, and friendship.

Digital Resources Presentation

Monday, Oct. 27, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Library staff will review the library’s digital resources. We will cover Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Freegal, as well as learn the many other resources the library has to offer. Feel free to bring your devices so that we can help you get set up with our digital resources!

Book Club with Alicia: The Women

Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join Alicia to discuss our pick this month, The Women, by Kristin Hannah. Copies of our next book, We All Live Here, by Jojo Moyes, will also be distributed.

Book Club with Brenda: The Paris Express

Wednesday, Oct. 29, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Brenda to discuss our pick this month, The Paris Express, by Emma Donoghue. Copies of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize winner for Fiction, Trust, by Hernan Diaz, will be distributed for our next read.

Book Break Author Talk: Gregg Hurwitz

Friday, Oct. 31, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Register now for our free online author talks, which we will stream for you at the library! Each month attendees will have the opportunity to hear featured authors speak. This month we are featuring bestselling author Gregg Hurwitz.