Join us on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 1 to 2:15 p.m. at Robson Reserve assisted living facility, 9405 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, for “Dementia 101: Awareness and Understanding—How to Be a Better Neighbor, a Better Friend, a Better Care Partner,” presented by Dementia Friendly Sun Lakes and Robson Reserve. This one-hour informational session will provide you with basic information everyone needs to know. You will learn the differences between normal aging and dementia, understand what your loved one/neighbor is experiencing, and discover ways to better engage with people who may be living with dementia.

RSVP to DFSunLakes@oakwoodcreativecare.org or call 480-203-8548.

If you have a loved one or dear friend who is beginning to show some signs of more frequent memory loss or confusion and have questions on how to handle things, join us at our weekly support group Sun Lakes Memory Café. Memory Café is held every Monday at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church in the Education building on the north end of the campus. From 9:30 to 10 a.m. we socialize with coffee and pastries, and then from 10 to 11 a.m. there is an engagement session for those experiencing cognitive changes and a support group for care partners, friends, and family. You are more than welcome to come to the support group on your own to get some answers, direction, resources, and support to help guide you.

Please share this information with any family, friends, or neighbors who may need it. That is how we create Dementia Friends!