FUN da MENTAL Bridge Classes Starting in October!

Maria Davis

Bridge for the True Beginner. Classes are Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Genesis Room at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Road. The six sessions run Oct. 15 through Nov. 19. Tuition is $72 plus texts, available at a discount from the instructor. This is an introduction to the game of bridge, including opening bids and responses, as well as playing the hand. Pre-registration is required by Sept. 30 with a $20 non-refundable deposit, which will be applied to the tuition. Contact instructor Karin Hansen at 612-242-8593 or karinhansen857@gmail.com to register.

Refresher Bridge. Classes are Wednesday mornings from 9 to 11:15 a.m. in Activity Room A-2 in the Cottonwood division of Sun Lakes. The six sessions run Oct. 22 through Nov. 26. Tuition is $72 plus texts, available at a discount from the instructor. Review modern opening bids and responses, including conventions used with No Trump openings and slam bidding, and suggestions for declarer play and bidding in competition. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 15 with a $20 non-refundable deposit, which will be applied to the tuition. Contact instructor Rose Gangel at 316-644-2166 or wormburner521@hotmail.com to register.

Competitive Bidding. Classes are Monday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. in Activity Room A-7 in the Cottonwood division of Sun Lakes. The five sessions run Oct. 20 through Nov. 17. Tuition is $60 plus text, available at a discount through the instructor. Lessons cover weak 2 bids, takeout doubles, overcalls/advances, competitive auctions, plus a review. Only interested in one or two topics? Individual classes are $15 each. Pre-registration for the series is required by Oct. 13 with a $20 non-refundable deposit, which will be applied to the tuition. Contact instructor Maria Davis at 609-751-7098 or maria.davis58@yahoo.com to register.

Thursday Morning Novice Duplicate Bridge Game with Lesson. This is a practice-type teaching game for novices and social bridge players interested in learning about duplicate bridge and improving their skills in a relaxed atmosphere. There is a 15-minute lesson at 9 a.m., followed by playing duplicated hands related to the lesson. During bidding of the hands, you may ask questions. Everyone is welcome, with or without a partner. After the game, you will receive a printout of the hands that you played and your personal results. Have fun while learning and improving your game! Please arrive at 8:40 a.m. to purchase an entry: $10 for non-members and $8 for members. Games are Thursday mornings from 9 to 11:45 a.m. at Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85248. Games resume weekly from Oct. 9 through May. For more information, contact Maria Davis at maria.davis58@yahoo.com.