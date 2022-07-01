Games, Games, Games

Sue Sargis

Like to play games? Come join us for our game nights. We are a very welcoming, low-key group of women who enjoy playing a variety of board and card games.

We play at the poolside in Oakwood on Wednesday and Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. (We are temporarily meeting elsewhere.)

You can join by going to Nextdoor/Groups: Game Night for Women Group and sign up. You will get an email with the new temporary address.

You must be vaccinated!

Word Games

Would you like to play a variety of word games? We can teach you how to play, or you can teach us your games! We play word games such as AmuseAmaze, Quiddler, Scattergories, Scrabble, etc.

We play word games in Oakwood, Sun Lakes. Please send me an email to [email protected] with the days of the week and timeframes that you prefer, and we can adjust the schedule as needed. If you are interested, we can also begin a game event in a function room at your Sun Lakes community!

We would love to have you join us whenever you can!

Board Games

Would you like to play a variety of board games? We can teach you how to play, or you can teach us your games. We play board games such as Alhambra, Carcassonne, Cartagena, Sequence, Splendor, and Ticket to Ride.

We play board games in Oakwood, Sun Lakes. Please send an email to [email protected] with the days of the week and timeframes you prefer, and we can adjust the schedule as needed. If you are interested, we can also begin a game event in a function room at your Sun Lakes community!

We would love to have you join us whenever you can!

Ticket to Ride

If you are interested in playing a very fun board game called Ticket to Ride, please email me at [email protected] and leave a phone number so I am able to call and talk with you. It is easy to learn. Come try it and see how you like it! It is preferred that you are here at least four months a year.

Fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID only, please!

Non-smokers only, please!

Fun Games

to Play

If you are interested in playing games, please email me at [email protected] and leave a phone number, so I can call and talk with you. Come try it and join the fun!

It is preferred that you are here at least four months a year.

Fully vaccinated and boosted for COVID only, please!

Non-smokers only, please!