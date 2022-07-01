Michael Johnstone, PhD, Graduates MCSO Academy

Commander Craig Lloyd

Please join me in congratulating Michael Johnstone for completing the rigorous Qualified Armed Academy and receiving his MCSO certification.

As a fully vetted law enforcement volunteer QAP posse member with MCSO, Michael is qualified and trained to back up and assist our deputies on all calls for service.

Michael has undergone extensive law enforcement vetting and training to wear the patch and badge of MCSO while volunteering over the last two-plus years with the Sun Lakes Posse. Michael has been providing a regular patrol presence in Sun Lakes in a marked patrol vehicle for the last two years.

Michael holds a bachelor’s degree in political science, a master’s with specialization in security management, and a Ph.D. in criminal justice.

He has been teaching criminal justice, government, political science, ethics (law enforcement and even nursing) since 2004.

Michael is currently teaching as a faculty associate at ASU since 2015.

Michael holds a full-time paralegal/office administrator position in a law firm in Phoenix.

Michael and his wife just welcomed a new baby to their growing family in June.

Michael enjoys giving back to the Sun Lakes community and brings a wealth of legal experience to your Sun Lakes Posse organization. Look for him as he patrols our Sun Lakes communities in a fully marked MCSO patrol vehicle supporting our deputies and residents.

As the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse continues to grow and serve our communities’ needs, we are always looking for high-quality individuals like Michael to join our ranks. Visit our website at sunlakesposse.org, or stop by our facility at 9531 E. Riggs Road in Sun Lakes to pick up an application.