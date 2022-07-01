OLGA Results

Kathy Burns

Our Oakwood Ladies Golf Association continues during the months of May and June. On May 10 we played low net and also the first week of our Eclectic tournament. Winner in the low net in Flight 1 was Sue Pederson, second was Eun Yoon, third was Anne Annis, and fourth was Joan Hammond. Terry Jung and Dang Teater tied for first place in Flight 2, and Linda Thrash was third. In Flight 3 Sherry Rogers and Debbie Horner tied for first place, and Pat Schepp was third. Flight 4 was won by Karen Stock, second was Dessa Hutchins, and third was Janey Garibay.

We played the second day of Eclectic tournament on May 17. Eun Yoon and Mary Perry tied for first place in Flight 1, and Joan Hammond was third. There was a three-way tie for first in Flight 2. They were Sue Pederson, Anne Annis, and Kay Lehmkuhl. In Flight 3 Linda Morris won first place. Tied for second were Shirley Weaver and Dari Akin. Beth Ebmeier won Flight 4, Pat Schepp was second, and Stephanie Raach was third. Three ladies tied for first in Flight 5. They were Karen Fager, Janey Garibay, and Dessa Hutchins.

We could choose the best front 9 or back 9 on May 24. Mary Perry was the winner in Flight 1, second was Eun Yoon, and Julie Clausen was third. In Flight 2 Dari Akin and Shirley Weaver tied for first place, and Sharon Skoworn was third. Flight 3 winners were Frankie Hatch and Nancy Cohn, and Dessa Hutchins was third. Three Blind Mice let us throw out three mystery holes on 18 holes. Terry Jung won Flight 1, second was Shirley Weaver, and tied for third were Dari Akin and Julie Clausen. Flight 2 was won by Sharon Skoworn, Eleanor McCann placed second, and tied for third were Karen Fager, BJ Schuller, and Beth Ebmeier. Joann Rebillard won Flight 3, and tied for second were Janey Garibay, Susan La Salvia, and Marty Light.

On June 7 we had blind partners. Janey Garibay/BJ Schuller won first place, and Terry Jung/Susan La Salvia won second. In third place were Frankie Hatch/Susan Merrill.

Our numbers are dwindling, but we continue to play. There were 27 players on June 7, and we continue to play through the heat, making sure we hydrate well and seek the shady spots on the course. The courses are in excellent condition. We thank our maintenance crew for their efforts.